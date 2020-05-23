Two new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Kota Marudu registered its first positive Covid-19 case yesterday, the Ministry of Health reported.

The case was detected in Talantang, Kota Marudu while another new case was detected in Balung, Tawau.

There are now a total of 340 positive Covid-19 cases in Sabah.

To date, Tawau has registered 84 cases – the highest in the state, and 80 of these cases have since recovered.

Kota Kinabalu is in second with 59 cases while Lahad Datu is in third with 47 cases.

Kota Kinabalu has 46 recovered patients while Lahad Datu has 43.

Meanwhile, one patient in Kunak recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recovered patients in the state to 304; 26 patients are currently undergoing treatment while another 31 are still being warded.