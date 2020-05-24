620.7 litres of unlicensed diesel seized

SIBU: The Sibu branch of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDHEP) seized 620.7 litres diesel on suspicion of intentionally storing unlicensed goods at Jalan Salim here on Friday evening.

Its chief, Kelyn Bolhassan, said a 29-year-old suspect was arrested for failing to show written permission to buy and store the items.

“The KPDNHEP Sibu chief executive officer has taken the case to be investigated under Section 21 of the Supply Control Act 1961,” he said in a press statement yesterday afternoon.

If convicted an individual could be fined up to RM1,000,000 or imprisonment for not more than three years or both while the company responsible could be fined up to RM 2 million.

He said the ministry also advised the public not to buy petrol and diesel beyond the vehicle’s tank capacity without a special permit for scheduled items.

“Petrol station operators are also warned not to sell diesel and petrol to the public beyond the permitted quantities as provided under the Supply Control Act 1961 or face the consequences under the stipulated law, “he said.

Any information or complaint may be sent to: e-aduan.kpdnhep.gov.my . Alternatively, call Sibu branch office at 084-335622 or send Whatsapp message to 019-2794317.