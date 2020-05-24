Lee: Hari Raya can still be observed electronically

KUCHING: Hari Raya Aidilfitri can still be observed by utilising modern communication technologies during the Covid-19 outbreak, says Minister of Transport Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

In his Hari Raya’s festive message yesterday, Lee said this year Hari Raya, though celebrated in a different way and environment, could still be celebrated, and the fear of Covid-19 should not be a barrier for us to keep the celebration spirit alive.

“As advised by the Ministry of Health and State Disaster Management Committee, I understand many might not be able to go home to celebrate the festival, but it still can be celebrated using other means,” he said.

Calling it e-Raya with the festival celebrated electronically, Lee said messages and well wishes could be delivered electronically via text messages, videos and phone calls.

“It is inevitable due to the Covid-19 outbreak but we still can keep the Hari Raya spirit alive among the community.”

He, however, reminded people to obey the standard operating procedures issued by the Ministry of Health and State Disaster Management Committee during the celebration as the battle against Covid-19 is still on-going.

Lee also said Sarawak’s spirit of celebrating festivals with unity, goodwill and understanding must be safeguarded at all costs despite the unique circumstances this year.

“Lastly, I urge fellow Sarawakians to drive safely when on the road within district and I wish all my Muslim friends and relatives a Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri.”