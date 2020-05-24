More than 1,000 vehicles ordered to turn back yesterday – Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: Even though the number is lower, another 1,158 vehicles were directed to make u-turn yesterday for attempting to travel between states in violation of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) to celebrate Aidilfitri in their home villages.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said three states namely Selangor (460 cases), Melaka (121 cases) and Negeri Sembilan (95 cases) were detected for committing the offence yesterday.

“Police conducted 162 interstate roadblocks nationwide and inspected 157,364 vehicles.

“1,158 vehicles were caught trying to cross between states and were ordered to turn back by police compared to 1,613 vehicles the day before,” he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the Compliance Operations Task Force inspected 30,702 private vehicles vehicles, 2,052 public vehicles and 286 vessels apart from 10,637 public markets, 944 recreational grounds and 636 construction sites.

“Police also arrested 156 individuals and remanded 50 individuals for infringing the standard operating procedure (SOP). Police also issued compounds to 106 individuals for violating the SOP,” he said.

In another development, he said so far, 270 quarantine centres are in operation compared to 271 yesterday with 14,962 individuals undergoing mandatory quarantine.

A total of 40,264 Malaysians who returned from abroad since April 3, have to undergo the quarantine with 32,287 individuals having completed the process and were allowed to go home.

In this regard, 171 individuals in Negeri Sembilan were detained during the Movement Control Order (MCO) and CMCO which came into force from March 18 to yesterday.

Nilai police chief Supt Mohd Nor Marzukee Besar said from the total, 123 individuals were charged while 36 were issued compounds for breaching MCO and CMCO. = Bernama