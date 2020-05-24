The festive spirit remains despite SOP restrictions

THE joy and pride of Sarawakians celebrating Hari Raya and Gawai together with relatives and friends will remain the same, despite the need to observe the State Disaster Management Committee’s Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) in an effort to end the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a truly multi-ethnic society with exemplary inter-racial relationship, Sarawakians are celebrating these festivities of Hari Raya, Gawai and Lunar New Year with joviality, love and fondness amongst family members, relatives and friends.

The observation of the SOPs will not be seen as a negative thing at this time. On the contrary, the restrictions will be fully adhered too, because we all want our family members, relatives and friends to stay healthy and safe.

There will be social distancing, there will be no hand-shaking or touching to exchange pleasantries, but Sarawakians of all races will still express their absolute love and fondness to their Muslim and Dayak family members, relatives and friends during these occasions of Hari Raya and Gawai this year.

Telephone calls, creative messaging through the social media networks and exchange of food and gifts amongst neighbours, friends and relatives are ongoing and filling all Sarawakian homes with the vibes of Hari Raya and Gawai.

Sarawak will again, as in all other years, celebrate this double festivities as one big multi-ethnic family.

There are many things all members of our big multi-ethnic Sarawakian family will contemplate and consider while celebrating this Hari Raya and Gawai.

As a family, we will want Sarawak to be free from the Covid-19 virus soonest and that our economy will be revived and grow instantaneously.

“Further, I am hopeful that we will distant ourselves from the political turbulence at the other side of the South China Sea and all Sarawakians will stay united to safeguard our autonomous rights to our resources and the territorial integrity of Sarawak.

I wish to wish all Sarawakian Muslims “SelamatHari Raya Aidilfitri” and all SarawakianDayak “Selamat Gawai, Gayu Guru Gerai Nyamai”.