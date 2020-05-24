Trailer with 26,400 litres of liquor seized, 3 arrested

SIBU: The Royal Customs Department (JKDM) seized 26,409.60 litres of liquor valued at RM274,042.20 with unpaid duties of RM434,699.41 during a surprise check on a trailer at Sarikei-Saratok area at about 8.15am Friday morning.

Sarawak Customs director Datuk Sharifah Halimah Tuanku Taha said three persons were also arrested in connection with the case.

“Also seized was the trailer worth about RM150,000,” she said in a media statement.

Halimah said a team of enforcement officers from Sibu JKDM, assisted by Sarikei JKDM, acted on information received and intercepted the trailer along the Sarikei-Saratok areas.

“Upon inspection, we found that the two containers on the trailer carry liquor which had passed through the customs department without permit,’ she said.

She said the modus operandi of the smugglers was to transport the liquor in large quantities using containers to make it appear like a normal delivery.

“The contrabands are believed to be for the local market during Gawai celebration.”

She said the case will be investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967 which carries a fine of up to 10 times the value of the goods or a jail sentence of not less than six months and not more than five years.

She also called on the public to inform the department of any smuggling activities, by calling its toll free number at 1-800-88-8855 or go to the Publlc Complaints website http://aduan.customs.gov.my or any custom office near their areas.

The identity of the complainants will be kept confidential.