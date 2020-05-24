WFS to hold first ever online wushu championship

KUCHING: The Wushu Federation of Sarawak (WFS) reached another milestone by taking the initiative to organise an online wushu championship.

This is a historic move for Sarawak wushu development as WFS is running the championship online for the first time in the state and country.

The event – Sarawak Online Video Wushu Championship – is organised by WFS affiliate Jun Wei Bintulu Wushu Club, sanctioned by WFS and supported by the Sarawak Sports Corporation, Sarawak State Sports Council, Youth and Sports Department Sarawak and Ministry of Education.

“We are doing it all online and the organising procedures are all different now and we have to adapt to a new style in doing the championship,” said organising chairman Jong Chin Wei.

All normal training and activities for wushu in Sarawak have stopped due to the implementation of the Control Movement Order (CMO) and the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is not only a good initiative to encourage the athletes to remain active by continuing to practise at home to prepare for the online competition but also keep them occupied during this challenging time,” Jong said.

“The participants need to do a video recording of their taolu performance and submit to us online while the judging will also be conducted via online from May 31 to June 6.

“Results will be announced on June 7 and posted to the athletes’ respective coaches while the medals and certificates of participation will be mailed to their coaches,” he added.

“All the events/categories to be competed are international compulsory routines which can be done at home or in the car porch or compound so there is no need to worry so much on the standard venue.

“In fact, by doing the tournament online, we can do away with various aspects such as opening and closing ceremonies, inviting the guests, meals and accommodation for participants, judges and officials and other ground work,” he pointed out.

Jong, who is also the president of Jun Wei Bintulu Wushu Club and MSNS Centre of Excellence Miri coach, said online judging was not a problem because he had used that system a few years ago in Miri competitions.

The Sarawak Online Video Wushu Championship is divided into four age categories namely 6-9 Years Old, 10-12 Years Old, 13-15 Years Old and 16-21 Years Old.

Registration fee is RM50 per entry and the closing date is May 30.

“We are expecting 200 participants from WFS affiliates, and clubs from Sabah and Labuan while the seven-member judging panel shall comprise state and national judges.

“I am hoping that this championship will help to revive the passion in wushu among the athletes during this period where both athletes and coaches are affected.

“The coaches are facing the biggest challenge because their income is adversely affected due to the temporary closing of training centres and stopping of co-curriculum activities in schools since March 18,” added Jong.

For more details call Jong at 016-5764587 or visit https://www.facebook.com/Jun-Wei-Bintulu-Wushu-Club.