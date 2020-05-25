3 foreigners, 15 locals arrested during raid on entertainment outlet in Miri

MIRI: Two female China nationals, a male Indonesian and 15 locals were arrested during a raid on an entertainment outlet at Miri Waterfront Commercial Centre here during ‘Ops Noda’ around 12.05am yesterday.

District police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah said the suspects – aged between 23 and 47 – are being investigated under Section 186 and Section 269 of the Penal Code, Regulation 3 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within Infected Local Areas)(No.6) Regulations 2020, Section 5(2) of the Entertainment Ordinance 2001, Rule 39 (b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963, and Section 6 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1956/63.

According to Lim, a team of policeman had earlier patrolled the area during a round of inspection conducted to monitor the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO) around Miri city and had entered the entertainment outlet through its front door.

“During the raid, police found 12 men and six women who were singing away inside the karaoke rooms of the premises and consuming alcohol.

“Two of the women were China nationals and one of the men was an Indonesian. The rest were all locals,” said Lim.

The raiding team also seized karaoke paraphernalia including a television, a karaoke box, a speaker, power amp and microphones from the premises.

“Remand applications for all local suspects will be applied today (yesterday), while the foreigners are being detained under the immigration offense,” added Lim.