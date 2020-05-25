Aidilfitri: The new normal instills good values – Saifuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: The new normal has taught Malaysians to practise good values and that respecting each other has great importance in everyday life, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

In a Hari Raya Aidilfitri video greeting posted on his official Twitter account, Saifuddin said Malaysians should take heed of warnings and take preventive measures to curb the Covid-19 outbreak.

“We should not be downhearted for having to spend Aidilfitri away from families. Social relationships can be strengthened using latest (communication) technologies,” he said.

Saifuddin also reminded the public to always practise self-hygiene, wash hands with soap and water, wear face masks, use hand sanitiser and keep a social distance of one metre.

“Selamat menyambut Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Maaf Zahir dan Batin. #KitaTeguhKitaMenang #KomunikasiKita,” he said. – Bernama