Comply with CMCO directives, SOP during Raya, Awang Tengah urges S’wakians

MIRI: Sarawakians are urged to comply with the directives of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) during this Hari Raya to help the frontliners to break the chain of infection of Covid-19.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hassan also urged the people to cooperate with the frontliners in their ongoing effort to put an end to the transmission of Covid-19.

“This years’ Hari Raya is different compared to the previous years. This is because of the Covid-19 pandemic, which is currently affecting the world including Malaysia.

“We are still in the CMCO, hence the cooperation from all of you to comply with the CMCO critical in helping the frontliners who are struggling to break the chain of infection of Covid-19,” he said in his Hari Raya message.

He added that even though Hari Raya is celebrated differently this year, he hoped that the people would continue to strengthen family bonds while at the same time foster the spirit of mutual respect, unity and cooperation between all races, regardless of beliefs, religion, culture and backgrounds.

“The tradition of holding open house would not be held this year, but we can still interact through various platforms which includes Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

“This is the new norm that we must live with; we must be patient in facing this challenge. I am confident that if we work together, this pandemic can be overcome,” he said.