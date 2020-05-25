Covid-19: 172 new positive cases recorded in Malaysia today – Health DG

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 172 new Covid-19 cases, mostly involving illegal immigrants at detention centres, were reported in Malaysia today, bringing the cumulative figure to 7,417 positive cases, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said five of the 172 new cases were imported ones while 167 were local transmissions.

“(Of the local transmissions) 159 cases are foreigners, including 112 cases detected at three Immigration Detention Depots (DTI), and only eight are Malaysians,” he said at a daily Covid-19 media briefing here today.

Dr Noor Hisham said no fatalities were reported today, keeping the death toll at 115, or 1.61 per cent of the total number of positive cases.

He said another 34 patients had recovered and were discharged today, raising the cumulative figure for recoveries to 5,979, or 80.6 per cent of the total number of positive cases.

Eight cases were still being treated in the intensive care unit, with four requiring ventilator support, he added. – Bernama