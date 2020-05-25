Covid-19: 4 new positive cases recorded in Sarawak, 3 districts turn from green to yellow zones

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded four new Covid-19 positive cases today, bringing the number of cumulative positive cases to 549, said Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said Kuching, Serian, Bintulu and Tanjong Manis each had one new positive case.

“Today, Serian, Bintulu and Tanjong Manis have changed their status from green to yellow zones after each having reported one new positive case,” he said in the daily update statement.

Because of these new positive cases, Uggah said Sarawak now had five districts – Kuching, Sibu, Serian, Bintulu and Tanjong Manis that were categorised as yellow zones.

He said three cases had recovered and been discharged from hospitals. Of these, two cases were from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and one from Sibu Hospital.

“This brings the number of cumulative recovered and discharged cases to 473, recording a recovery rate of 86.16 per cent.”

Uggah said 59 Covid-19 cases were being treated at hospitals, adding that SGH recorded 44 cases, Sibu Hospital had eight cases, Bintulu Hospital and Miri Hospital – five and two cases, respectively.

He said the state recorded 132 new Person-Under-Investigation (PUI) cases, with as many as 117 of them still pending laboratory test results.

“A total of 59 Person-Under-Surveillance (PUS) cases have been checked into various hotels statewide,” he said.

He added that this brought the number of cumulative PUS cases to 1,696, all of who were being quarantined at 38 hotels across Sarawak.

As of May 25, Uggah said a total of 10,648 PUS cases had fulfilled their mandatory quarantine period.