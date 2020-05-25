Covid-19: MOH detects new cluster in Sepang Immigration Detention Depot – Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has detected a new Covid-19 cluster, with six cases, at the Immigration Detention Depot (DTI) in Sepang, Selangor, making it the third cluster involving a DTI.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah confirmed this in his statement today.

Yesterday, he had said that the MOH detected a new cluster involving foreigners at the DTI in Semenyih, Selangor, with 21 out of the 1,742 samples taken testing positive for Covid-19.

Earlier, 60 Covid-19 cases were detected at the DTI cluster in Bukit Jalil.

Previously, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the MOH was in the process of taking samples from 3,000 illegal immigrants and staff members at the two DTIs in Bukit Jalil and Semenyih.

He explained that those tested positive would be sent to the Covid-19 Low-Risk Patient Quarantine and Treatment Centre at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS). – Bernama