Five in family die in Membakut fire

KOTA KINABALU: Five members of a family were killed and two others injured in a fire that razed their house in Kampung Binsuluk, Membakut, about 80 km from here, yesterday.

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department director Kamarulzaman Malik Abdullah said the dead were identified as Aishah Jumat, 58, and her sons Dzulkarnain Othman, 34, Dzulnisham, 27, Rozaini, 26, and Rosdi, 24.

“In the incident, her two other children, aged 29 and 25, suffered burns and were treated at Beaufort Hospital. Aishah’s husband, Othman Ali, 64, and their daughters-in-law are safe,” he said when contacted here.

Kamarulzaman said a team from the Kuala Penyu Fire and Rescue Station was rushed to the scene upon receiving an emergency call at 2.54 am.

“Firemen put out the blaze at 5.50 am and found their charred remains,” he added.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, he said. – Bernama