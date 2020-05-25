Fourteen back in hometowns without permission compounded – Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 14 compound notices were issued by the special task force on Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) compliance yesterday on individuals who were found to be at their hometowns without permission after sneaking across state borders.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said action against them showed that the authorities were serious in enforcing their duties on non-compliance.

“There are some who did not believe police warnings about checks during Hari Raya, but the police have been doing their job. We will keep looking for those who crossed state lines through rat trails.

“This was proven yesterday when 14 compound notices were issued on those who were back at their hometowns without permission. So, when I announced that this was a serious matter, there were some who still took it lightly,” he said in the daily media briefing on the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) here today.

On roadblocks mounted at 162 locations nationwide, Ismail Sabri said many were still stubborn and tried their luck to cross state borders yesterday, with 1,243 vehicles asked to turn back compared to 1,158 vehicles the day before.

Ismail Sabri said so far, the government is sticking to its decision to ban inter-state travel.

“The decision (inter-state travel ban) remains, but a decision based on current developments will be made at the next special ministerial meeting,” he said.

Ismail Sabri also said that the maximum four family members in a car ruling will continue, adding that they had been no violations of the ruling yesterday.

“Even if there are such cases, the police can still use their discretion and decide whether to issue compound notices or otherwise,” he said. – Bernama