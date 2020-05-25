Kaamatan Festival 2020: Unduk Ngadau, Sugandoi contests to be conducted online

KOTA KINABALU: Two highlights of the Kaamatan (Harvest) Festival, a beauty pageant known as Unduk Ngadau and a singing contest called Sugandoi will be organised online this year.

Sabah Infrastructure Development Minister Datuk Peter Anthony who is also the state level 2020 Kaamatan Festival main organising committee chairman said the decision was made at the committee’s meeting today, in line with the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

“Selections for both competitions will be conducted through the Facebook social site from tomorrow until May 29.

“For the Sugandoi competition, participants can post videos on Facebook Sugandoi Artist Management while for the Unduk Ngadau contest participants can post videos on Facebook Unduk Ngadau 2020,” he told reporters after the meeting here.

He said for the Sugandoi contest, participants would be judged online and the winner announced on May 30.

Meanwhile, the Unduk Ngadau contest will be judged by votes on Facebook to finalise the seven best contestants who will compete at the Kadazan Dusun Cultural Association Centre (KDCA) on May 31.

“The seven finalists for Unduk Ngadau will be judged by a professional jury and will be broadcast live via Facebook. The public will not be allowed to come to the KDCA as we must comply with the CMCO,” he added.

Peter said prizes for the Unduk Ngadau queen and the Sugandoi champion remained the same as last year’s.

The Unduk Ngadau winner will receive RM18,000 cash, followed by RM13,000 for the first runner-up and RM10,000 for the second runner-up, while the Sugandoi champion will take home RM6,000 and the second and third place winners RM4,000 and RM3,000. – Bernama