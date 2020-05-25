King performs Aidilftri prayers at Istana Negara

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah yesterday performed Aidilfitri prayers in a congregation of 30 people at the main surau of Istana Negara here.

Istana Negara’s Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said this was the first time His Majesty had performed the Aidilfitri prayers at the Palace’s main surau, this following the implementation of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

“By convention, His Majesty usually performs the Aidilfitri prayers at the National Mosque, Kuala Lumpur,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Ahmad Fadil said the prayers were led by Istana Negara religious officer Datuk Abdul Aziz Che Yacob and the congregation and comprised Palace officers and staff.

The prayers were performed according to CMCO guidelines issued by the government and the Health Ministry.

According to Ahmad Fadil, the King joined the congregation for a meal after the prayers.

He added that Al-Sultan Abdullah, the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tuanku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and family are celebrating this year’s Aidilfitri at the Istana Negara and not in Kuantan, Pahang following the enforcement of the CMCO which is set to end on June 9. – Bernama