Manager loses RM66,695 in parcel scam

KUANTAN: A company manager from Raub claimed to have lost RM66,695 to a parcel scam syndicate early this month.

Pahang Commercial Criminal Investigation head Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the 27-year-old victim recently befriended a woman who claimed to be residing in the United Kingdom.

The woman told him that she would be visiting him here soon and as a symbol of their friendship, will be sending over a parcel containing a laptop, perfume, clothes and shoes.

“Last Thursday, the victim said he was contacted by a man who claimed to be a delivery company employee. The man told him that the parcel could not be released as there were unpaid taxes that need to be settled first,” Mohd Wazir told reporters here today.

The victim then made seven separate payments to the man’s bank account and only realised later he had been duped after reading on the Internet about the same modus operandi used in other similar cases.

Mohd Wazir said the victim lodged a police report at the Sungai Ruan police station in Raub and investigations are being carried out under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. – Bernama