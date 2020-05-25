PPE suit is my Raya outfit – MOH frontliners

PUTRAJAYA: As Muslims celebrate Aidilfitri wearing their best and colourful clothes, the Health Ministry’s frontliners have to endure what they term as their ‘mobile sauna’ by donning the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suit while on duty.

Medical assistant at the Emergency and Trauma Department of Putrajaya Hospital, Siti Rashikin Mat Zuki, 42, said it was among the sacrifices they had to make in order to end the Covid-19 transmission.

“This year, the country is facing the Covid-19 pandemic and hospital staff are treating Covid-19 patients. Therefore, we really hope everyone can adhere to the social distancing regulation and stay at home although we are celebrating Aidilfitri,” she told reporters yesterday.

Siti Rashikin was met after the handing-over of food packs to 400 health practitioners of the Putrajaya Hospital by Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said although it was normal for the health practitioners to work during the Aidilfitri celebration, it was very challenging this year as they have to be extra vigilant of any potential Covid-19 cases.

“Thank you to all front liners and other agencies. What’s important is the public must comply with the standard operating procedures issued by the ministry. We have to take care of ourselves, our family as well as our community,” he said. – Bernama