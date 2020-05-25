Raya under CMCO, when social distancing makes the heart grow fonder

KUCHING: Like many Sarawakians, Siti Fatimah Abdullah, 77, has accepted the need to adapt to the ‘new norm’ due to the Covid-19 outbreak but if there’s one thing she wished she could still do this Aidilfitri, it will be the simple gesture of ‘bersalam’ (hand greeting).

For her, the act of ‘bersalam’ has special meaning during Aidilfitri as it represents the solidarity and good relations between Muslims, especially those who have not seen one another for quite some time.

The mother of four said it has always been a tradition for Muslims in the country, especially the elderly folk, to ‘bersalam’ and embrace one another whenever they meet during Hari Raya.

“My next-door neighbour is about the same age as I and we always hug each other whenever we meet. But during this CMCO (Conditional Movement Control Order), we both understand that we need to observe the new norm.

“Still, it is sad that we cannot ‘bersalam’ like we used to. It is very sad,” said the pensioner, who lives in Kampung Sungai Lumut, Santubong.

With social distancing the order of the day around the world, the shaking of hands as a form of greeting is discouraged to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus which makes it especially hard for Sarawakians now due to the festive season.

Although the restrictions on economic sectors have been relaxed under the CMCO, the government has prohibited open houses for Aidilfitri and the coming Gawai Festival, besides putting a tight rein on inter-district travel.

Siti Fatimah’s daughter Nur Azizah Ghazali pointed out that for Sarawakians of mixed parentage like her, it was unfortunate that Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Gawai Dayak celebrations came so close together this year while the country was still fighting Covid-19.

The 43-year-old civil servant said she and her family was really looking forward to also celebrating Gawai with their relatives in Kota Padawan this year.

“I think over the past several years, Gawai had been celebrated during Ramadan month, resulting and we were unable to enjoy the festival because we were fasting.

“So that is why it’s a bit sad that when we should have been able to celebrate Gawai after Hari Raya this year, the Covid-19 pandemic struck,” said Nur Azizah, who’s mother Siti Fatimah is Bidayuh.

For Saiful Bahari, the Zoom video conferencing application has allowed him to celebrate Hari Raya with his relatives in Bintulu, Miri, Brunei, Kuala Lumpur and here since open house and travel is restricted under the CMCO.

He said he usually goes back to his hometown in Miri during Hari Raya but this year he conducted the ‘Tahlil’ (prayer to remember the dead) at home with his family while celebrating with distant family members through Zoom.

“Hari Raya this year is less festive than before. But it is for the good of the people to break the transmission chain of Covid-19.

“After three months of MCO and now CMCO, I am getting used to the new norm,” he said.

Azrani Azmi from Tabuan Jaya said this is not the first time he and his family skipped the Hari Raya open house, and therefore it was not that unusual for him.

“There were a few occasions where we didn’t celebrate at all and just flew off somewhere or just went somewhere to unwind,” he said.

But when they do celebrate, family members from all over Kuching and even other parts of Sarawak would come to his house for a grand celebration.

“Well, I do miss my social life and the capacity to travel. But other than that, staying in is actually a good thing.

“At this point, we’re just going through the mini Raya feast (with parents) prepared and just relaxing at home,” he said.