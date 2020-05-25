SDMC: All IPTA, IPTS students who recently returned to Sarawak required to undergo Covid-19 screening

KUCHING: All students from public higher learning institutions (IPTA) and private higher learning institutions (IPTS) who recently returned to Sarawak are required to undergo Covid-19 screening at their respective divisions, said Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today.

SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the various Divisional Disaster Management Committees (DDMCs) would be in touch with students who had not undergone the screening.

“DDMCs together with the Ministry of Health (MoH) will enhance the capability of the contact-tracing team to enable the team to trace cases that might have been in close contact with the new positive cases,” he said in the daily update statement.

Sarawak recorded four new Covid-19 positive cases today, with Kuching, Serian, Bintulu and Tanjong Manis each reporting one case.

Uggah said all students, who had been ordered to undergo self-quarantine at home must continue staying at home.

He stressed that they were not allowed to leave their respective homes.

“If they are spotted in public places, they will face legal action under the Protection of Public Health Ordinance 1999: Protection of Public Health (Measure on the Carrying out of Activities in Infected Local Areas) (No.2) Order, 2020, which was enforced on May 13,” he warned.

He said Section 15(1) of the Ordinance read: “Any person may be required to comply with any measure determined by the Minister for the purposes for monitoring his movement within the state”.

He added that Section 15(2) of the Ordinance read: “The measure in para (1) above may include the use of electronic tagging or any other means as issued by Sarawak Disaster Management Committee with approval of the Minister”.