Uggah: No ‘ngabang’, house-to-house visiting will be allowed during Gawai

KUCHING: Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today reminded Sarawakians again that no ‘ngabang Gawai’ or house-to-house visiting will be allowed during the coming Hari Gawai celebration.

“To those who are celebrating Hari Gawai, Ngabang Gawai from house to house and from longhouse to longhouse is not allowed,” said SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Dougas Uggah Embas in the daily update statement on Monday.

Uggah said a total of 1,492 applications for inter-district travel under this Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period had been received by the 28 district police headquarters across Sarawak.

This, he added, brought the number of cumulative inter-district travel applications to 64,004.

“Of the cumulative applications, 58,618 have been approved and 5,368 others rejected.”

He said the monitoring team had conducted checks on a total of 1,853 locations.

These locations included 352 department stores, 384 restaurants, 23 factories, 206 banks, 79 government offices, 38 hawkers, 118 markets, 133 places of worship, 56 entertainment premises, 16 construction sites and others (448), he added.

“To date, SDMC has received a total of 30,821 notifications on resumption of operations from the economic sector.

“Of the total, 22,321 notifications were received through online and 8,500 through email,” he added.