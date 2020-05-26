24-year-old man arrested for drunk driving, crossing district lines during CMCO

KUCHING: A man was remanded after police and armed forces personnel manning a roadblock at Jalan Airport here found him driving in a drunken state early Tuesday morning.

According to a statement from the police, during the course of inspection of the vehicle at around 3.15am, it was found that the suspect was intoxicated and refused to give cooperation when he was stopped at the roadblock .

He was also swearing at and insulting the working frontliners, which prompted the authorities to take him into custody.

The 24-year-old suspect also could not give a reasonable excuse as to why he was crossing from Padawan district into Kuching district during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period.

The case is still currently being investigated.

Police are once again reminding members of the public to abide by the rules during the CMCO period, which is scheduled to end on June 9.