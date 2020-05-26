27-year-old man arrested for allegedly violating home quarantine order

SIBU: A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly violating home quarantine order.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said the suspect was arrested after he turned himself in at Sibu Jaya police station here yesterday.

“The case have been handed over to the Ministry of Health,” he said when contacted yesterday.

The suspect had allegedly violated the order after he went to a coffee shop in Sibu Jaya to have ‘kampua’ noodles despite still being under quarantine.

He uploaded his pictures having the noodles to Facebook and the post later went viral.

Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Datuk Dev Kumar said that the suspect who is working as a construction site supervisor in Kuala Lumpur arrived in Sibu on May 17.

He said that the suspect had undergone quarantine at a hotel in Sibu and later to continue home quarantine until May 30.