CMCO: Two locals compounded, ordered to make U-turn for attempting to travel between districts

KUCHING: Two locals, a man and a woman were issued compound notices and ordered to make U-turn last Friday for attempting to travel between districts in violation of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) during this festive season.

They were caught red-handed during a special operation led by Padawan district deputy police chief DSP Lim Jaw Shyong at Mile 18, Kuching-Serian Road between 4.30pm and 7pm on May 22.

“The two individuals did not have the permit to travel between districts. They also did not have any reasonable cause not to stay at home,” Lim said in a statement on Sunday.

The special operation involved four senior police officers, nine constables and two personnel of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM).

Lim said these personnel checked every vehicle that went past Mile 18, Kuching-Serian Road during the mentioned period.

He was pleased that the majority had complied with the CMCO not to travel between districts during this Aidilfitri celebration.

He said people were also advised to practise personal hygiene and social distancing, wear face masks and stay at home.

“We hope that everyone in the community will be more responsible and play their part to help break the chain of Covid-19 infection.

“Take good care of yourselves and your family members as well as the community around you,” added Lim.