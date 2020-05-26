Compounds issued for violating raya visit, interstate travel rulings

KUALA LUMPUR: The second day of Eid, saw some individuals violating the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), as they continued making Hari Raya house visits and attempted interstate without authorisation.

Hari Raya visiting was permitted only on the first day of Aidilfitri under strict standard operating procedures (SOPs), while the public is still prohibited from travelling interstate.

Compounds have already been issued to those breaching the Hari Raya SOPs and among the offenders was a houseowner in Taman Selayang Mutiara, Batu Caves, here.

The 35-year-old man who was slapped with a compound for having far too many people in his house claimed he was not aware of the 20-visitors limit and that the Hari Raya visits were only allowed yesterday.

Unfortunately for a 19-year-old lad who happened to visit the house today, his hope to get a taste of some Raya delicacies was hampered.

He had just arrived at the house compounds with a friend on a motorcycle, when personnel from the Gombak police headquarters made a surprise check on the premises.

According to the youth, all he wanted was to join in the festive celebration as he could not return to his hometown in Pasir Mas, Kelantan.

“At first I was hesitant about coming here as I was aware that visits are only allowed on the first day, but I was longing for the traditional Raya dishes,” he said.

Selangor Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Datuk Fadzil Ahmat said on inspection, 18 people were found gathered in the house which was a violation of the CMCO SOP and as such, a compound notice was issued.

Meanwhile in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan, four compound notices were issued to individuals who attempted to travel interstate, without permission, on the first day of Hari Raya, yesterday.

District police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said the compounds were issued during a roadblock at KM 26, Jalan Lukut-Port Dickson at the Port Dickson-Sepang, Selangor border.

“Among the offenders was a family of four, said to be travelling from Sepang to Melaka when according to their identity cards their home address is in Melaka,” he said.

In Terengganu, state police chief Datuk Roslee Chik said inspections were conducted in 31 villages, and 21 housing estates where 42 families were questioned on the first day of Aidilfitri yesterday.

However no compound notices were issued in the East Coast state, as the offenders were let off with a verbal warning. – Bernama