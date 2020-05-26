Covid-19: 187 new cases in Malaysia today, foreigners make up 173 cases

KUCHING: Malaysia recorded 187 new positive Covid-19 as at 12pm today, bringing the number of cumulative cases to 7,604, said Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

“Out of the total positive cases, 10 were imported cases, out of which seven involved Malaysians and the remaining three were permanent residences who are spouses to Malaysians.

“Out of the 177 locally-transmitted cases, 173 involved non-Malaysian citizens, where 155 of them were detected at the Immigration detention depot in Bukit Jalil and 13 cases were from the security guard cluster in Cheras. Only four cases of local transmissions involving Malaysians were detected,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham was addressing the nationwide Covid-19 daily update at a press conference in Putrajaya today.

On a positive note, he said there were 62 cases which have recovered from Covid-19 and were discharged from the hospital today, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 6,041.

The death toll from the virus remained at 115 as no deaths were recorded today.

Currently, the total active cases stands at 1, 448, where eight of them are being treated at the Intensive Care Unit, of which five require ventilator support.