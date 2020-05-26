Covid-19: No new positive cases recorded in Sarawak today, total at 549



KUCHING: Sarawak recorded no new Covid-19 positive cases today, maintaining the total number of positive cases in the state at 549, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The SDMC, in a press statement issued by its secretariat today, also reported there were no new recovered and discharged cases today, and the total number of that case remained at 473 or 86.16 per cent of 549.

SDMC also recorded 141 new person-under-investigation (PUI) cases today, making the total number of PUI to date at 6,904 with 155 still awaiting their lab test results.

Active cases being treated in the hospitals today are at 59, where 44 are in the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), eight in Sibu Hospital, five in Bintulu Hospital and two in Miri Hospital.

None of them are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) or require any ventilator support.

The Covid-19 death toll for Sarawak remained at 17.

Meanwhile, five districts remained in the yellow zone today. They are Kuching, Serian, Sibu, Bintulu and Tanjung Manis.

All the other 35 districts in the state are in the green zone. No districts are in the red zone today.

SDMC also reported 48 new person-under-surveillance (PUS) cases today, making the total of PUS to date at 1,140 being quarantined in 38 hotels all over the state.

A total of 276 of the PUS cases are in Kuching, 473 in Miri, 222 Bintulu, 93 Limbang and 76 in Sibu.

At the same time, a total of 11,282 PUS cases have completed their quarantine period and were released.

Meanwhile, SDMC today received 2,510 inter-district travel applications from 28 District Police Headquarters throughout the state, making the cumulative applications made till now at 66,514.

Out of that, 60,904 applications have been approved while 5,610 were rejected.

SDMC stated that as of today, they received a total of 30,922 notifications from economic activities all over the state that are opening for businesses during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period.

Out of that, 22,372 notifications were made and submitted through the SDMC website while 8,550 were delivered through email to the committee.