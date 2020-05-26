Entry permit to Malaysia: High Comm migrated to new platform

SINGAPORE: The High Commission of Malaysia has migrated to a new and more user-friendly platform for the entry permit application for Malaysians who wish to return home from Singapore by land.

Applicants may access to https://mypass.mhc.org.sg/ website, according to a public notice posted on its Facebook.

“We will no longer receive applications via email. For those who have yet to receive their approval, please reapply via the new website,” it said.

From April 27, Malaysians are required to obtain an entry permit from the Commission, at least two days before their departure date. – Bernama