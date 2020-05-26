Foreign student falls to his death from apartment in Miri

MIRI: A foreign student was found dead after falling from the 15th floor of a high-end apartment here, early yesterday.

District police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah in a statement said the victim was found on the second floor of the apartment with his left head covered in a pool of blood.

“The victim and 12 of his friends rented the apartment for one night from May 24 until 25.

“Police found a lot of alcoholic bottles and canned alcoholic beverages in the kitchen and living room of the apartment.

“A check on the closed circuit television (CCTV) found that the victim was at the lift of the 15th floor alone, walking in an unstable manner and trying to look for a door out,” said Lim.

Based on the CCTV recordings, at around 2.16 am, the victim was seen sitting at the edge of the corridor, looking unstable and was later fell from the 15th floor of the apartment.

“The victim’s body has been sent to the mortuary for a postmortem,” said Lim.