Ismail Sabri: Number of people allowed in vehicles now dependent on its capacity

KUCHING: The number of passengers travelling together in a vehicle can now be based on the vehicle’s capacity, says Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said following a meeting held today, it has been decided starting tomorrow (May 27), more than four passengers can travel in a vehicle provided that the number is within the vehicle’s specified capacity.

“The government has gazetted the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas No.6 Amendment) Regulation 2020.

“The regulations here state that passengers of private vehicles are based on the respective vehicle capacity under the Road Transport Act 1987.

“This means that if the capacity of a car only allows four individuals, meaning one driver plus three passengers whereas in the case of MPVs (multi-purpose vehicles), they can have up to a maximum of seven individuals,” he said during his daily press conference on the Movement Control Order (MCO) in Putrajaya today.

However, he pointed out that despite this new directive, other directives still apply such as those who are travelling together must be family members or staying under the same roof.

Previously, the government only allowed four individuals to travel in a vehicle during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).