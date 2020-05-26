MMA urges Women and Family Ministry not to discriminate against children of frontliners

KUCHING: The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) has urged the Ministry of Women and Family not to discriminate against children of frontliners.

Its president Dr N Ganabaskaran, who made this call on Sunday, said frontliners and their children should not be subject to the discriminatory policies and practices set recently by the ministry.

He was referring to the updated Taska guidelines or standard operating procedures (SOP) from the ministry, which stated in Appendix 12, Section 2.1.2, pointing out children of frontliners were high-risk group and if they were to be sent to Taska, they had to be isolated from other children.

“MMA finds it disturbing and is shocked that such a policy had been approved by the ministry concerned and circulated by the Welfare Department.

“It is unacceptable. Don’t discriminate against our frontliners. Treat their children fairly,” he said in a statement.

Dr Ganabaskaran said the SOP, revised on May 22, was circulated by the Welfare Department.

He opined that the Ministry of Health (MoH) should have been consulted on the SOP.

“The country is faced with a pandemic. A global pandemic. All ministries should be working closely with MoH.”

As such, MMA urged the Women and Family Ministry to consult MoH on the appropriate and recommend preventive measures for Taska in the country.

According to Dr Ganabaskaran, many frontliners have been offended by the particular section of the Taska guidelines or SOP.

“We do hope the ministry concerned will swiftly address the matter with an appropriate response,” he added.