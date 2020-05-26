Motorcyclist succumbs to injuries after head-on collision along Bau-Tondong road

KUCHING: A motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries after the motorcycle he was riding on crashed head-on with an oncoming car on Sunday.

According to the accident report released by Sarawak Traffic Police Chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu, the 24-year-old motorcyclist Douglas Bangga Nari was riding along the Bau-Tondong road heading towards Kuching at that time.

Somewhere at the KM13 section of the road at around 5.30pm, he allegedly attempted to overtake a vehicle in front of him but failed to avoid an oncoming Perodua Axia driven by a 27-year-old man on his way to Bau, and crashed head on with each other.

Paramedics from the Bau Hospital were immediately dispatched to the crash scene but as soon as they arrived there and checked for his vitals, Douglas was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Axia was unhurt, and Douglas’ remains were brought to the Bau Hospital.