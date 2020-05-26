PKR Baram branch shocked over Pauls Baya’s sudden resignation from party

MIRI: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Baram branch is shocked and saddened with the sudden resignation of the branch’s deputy chairman Pauls Baya from the party last Saturday.

In a statement posted on his Facebook on Sunday, PKR Baram branch chief Roland Engan said despite the shocking resignation of Pauls, the party respects his decision.

“‘He is a dedicated person and was willing to work with ordinary people in many activities to fight for the rights of the people in Baram.

“We had worked together in a few elections in the past and he has skills in politics management and election campaigns,” he said.

Roland noted that Pauls had been elected as one of the leaders in the branch with the support of grassroots members and had contested as PKR candidate in Mulu seat in the last state election.

“‘He was also listed as one that has received trust from the branch to oversee and coordinate for Telang Usan constituency for the coming state election,” said Roland.

He pointed out that Pauls had left behind a positive legacy that would become a platform for other members that are still with the party.

“He resigned from the party in a respected manner which we view as a noble act of a friend and a capable leader like him.

“We wish him all the best in whatever platforms he may be in outside PKR,” said Roland.