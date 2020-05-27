All quiet at Kapit’s Malay kampungs

KAPIT: Malay villages here, which are usually a hive of activity during Hari Raya Aidilfitri, were exceptionally quiet this year with very few vehicles or people moving about.

As no house-to-house visits were allowed due to the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) to prevent the spread of Covid-19, most villagers just stayed at home.

Those working outside Kapit also did not return home this time because of the CMCO ban on balik kampung.

When contacted, community leader Pemanca Abang Hamzah Bolhassan said there were no grand celebrations this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It was a very simple celebration because we are still amidst the CMCO to contain the spread of Covid-19. Family members working outstations stayed put, they didn’t return for this occasion.

“It was rather quiet when compared to previous years of non-stop streams of visitors from morning till evening — no visiting. However, relatives, friends, and well-wishers, they sent festive greetings,” he said.

Abang Hamzah added that most villagers also prayed at home instead of going to the mosque.

The Malay villages here are Kampung Baru, Kampung Muhibbah Beleteh and Kampung Bistari Beleteh.