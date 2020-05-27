Alleged drunk driver who caused man’s death remanded for four days

KUANTAN: Police have obtained a four-day remand order against the alleged drunken motorist

who went against traffic flow, causing the death of a man at Jalan Pintasan Kuantan here yesterday.

The remand order on the 42-year-old man was issued by Magistrate Najwa Hashim.

The suspect, from Tanah Putih, was remanded for further investigation under Section 44(1)(b) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which carries a maximum jail term of 10 years and fine of up to RM20,000, upon conviction.

In the incident at 9.20pm Monday, the victim, Irwan Herman Kamarudin, 41, was believed to be heading home from Gebeng when his Toyota Yaris was hit by a Toyota C-HR driven by the suspect against the traffic and in a dangerous manner.

The victim died at the scene due to severe head and chest injuries.

The suspect was believed to have consumed alcohol at his friend’s house in Semambu before the incident. — Bernama