Covid-19: S’wak records 3 new positive cases today, Sibu now green zone, Samarahan returns to yellow

KUCHING: Sarawak has recorded three new Covid-19 positive cases today, bringing the number of cumulative positive cases to 552, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said two of the cases are from Kuching while one was from Kota Samarahan.

This has downgraded Kota Samarahan from a green zone to a yellow zone today, he added. Meanwhile, Sibu is now designated as a green zone after it recorded no new positive cases today.

Uggah said the three cases were detected during the contact tracing operation in Kuching and Kota Samarahan.

He said the Samarahan case was a student from Kolej I-System in Tanjung Manis who had close contact with a schoolmate who tested positive before.

All 25 close contacts of the Samarahan case have been tested with 11 returning negative results while 14 others are still awaiting their lab test results.