Don’t be afraid to return to work — Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: Those who went back to their hometowns during the festive holiday should return to the city and resume work as usual instead of worrying about having to pay a compound or facing legal action, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said they must return or risk losing their jobs.

“They managed to find their way back to their hometowns, but now fear having to face police action at roadblocks when they return to the city.

“Just pay the compound. Don’t lose your jobs,” he said at his daily press conference on the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) yesterday.

Ismail Sabri said the government would not stop them from returning to work but the roadblocks would remain.

He added that there were no issues of police insisting on issuing compounds to those who breached the CMCO because the government had repeatedly warned them of such a punishment.

“The Health director-general (Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah) and I have repeatedly reminded and advised the public on the importance of complying with the CMCO or be prepared to face action.

“The police did not insist on issuing compounds as the number of people fined is relatively small compared to the total Malaysian population. So, the police will continue to be strict in enforcing the law,” said Ismail Sabri.

Public Service director-general Datuk Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman was reported to have said that civil servants could face disciplinary action if they failed to return to work after Aidilfitri because they were stranded in their hometowns after breaching the interstate travel ban during the CMCO period.

Meanwhile, commenting on a viral video of a Malaysian woman in Singapore crying over her husband’s death here, Ismail Sabri said the government had never stopped anyone from handling emergency cases, including funerals.

However, he stressed that it must be carried out according to the standard operating procedure (SOP), such as the number of people attending the funeral.

“They can attend the funeral but must wear personal protective equipment (PPE) suit and can only be allowed to attend the burial ceremony for a maximum of three hours with the presence of health officers,” he said. — Bernama