Interstate travel ban: Attending job interviews, auditing company accounts not valid excuses

KUCHING: Interstate travel is still prohibited for everyone, including company auditors and job interviewees, reiterated Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“The government has issued a directive (on May 21) that there will be no more interstate travel during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period.

“So for an auditor to go check on the company’s account is of course not allowed. In fact, it is not even a matter of emergency,” he said at the daily press conference on Covid-19 security issues in Putrajaya Wednesday.

As for job interviewees who need to attend interviews in different states, Ismail suggested that employers conduct online interviews.

“Nowadays, there is no need for face-to-face interviews. You can Skype and do video conferencing.

“So I advise companies that want to conduct interviews to go virtual because the government has not allowed travel between states,” he said.

On a separate note, Ismail informed that the Higher Education Ministry is sending home 584 campus-bound students to their hometowns Wednesday.

“They are flying back via two flights from Kuala Lumpur to Kota Kinabalu.

“Yesterday, a total of 1,144 were on four flights from Kuala Lumpur to Kota Kinabalu,” he said.

He added that the Higher Education Ministry has ensured that all students have undergone swab tests before being flown home.

“Overall since April 27, the ministry has sent back a total of 53,785 students who were stuck on campus back to their respective hometowns,” he said.