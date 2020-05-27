Ismail Sabri: Businesses required to obtain MOH guidelines, approval before sanitising premises

KUCHING: Private companies and businesses that wish to conduct sanitisation operations on their premises must first obtain the Ministry of Health (MOH) guidelines and approval, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“I believe that many businesses in the private sector want to conduct sanitisation works at their premises before they resume operations. I was made to understand that some are using their own office cleaners.

“However, sanitisation is not the same as the day-to-day cleaning. It requires compliance to MOH guidelines. In terms of chemicals used, there must be approval from MOH,” he said at the daily press conference on Covid-19 security issues in Putrajaya today.

He added that business owners who require more information about the matter would need to contact the nearest district health office.

Meanwhile, Ismail revealed that police on Tuesday had issued compounds to a total of 534 invididuals nationwide for violating the standard operating procedures (SOP) of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

“Of the 266 issued at police stations, 25 were issued for violating the Hari Raya visiting prohibition. Another 268 compounds were issued out in the field.

“Yesterday, the police arrested 136 individuals for violating the SOP in which 75 of them have been remanded, while 61 were on police bail,” he said.