Join GPS for sake of Orang Ulu unity, Dennis urges partyless Baru

MIRI: Partyless Selangau MP and Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian should seriously consider joining Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) for the sake of unity among the Orang Ulu community, said Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau.

He said this is because the ruling state coalition has proven itself capable of uniting the various races and religions in Sarawak.

“Instead of continuing to be critical of GPS, he (Baru) should consider joining GPS instead.

“This will be for the good sake of unity for the Orang Ulu community, which is a minority in Sarawak,” said Dennis when contacted yesterday.

He was responding to the recent call by Baru for the ‘weaker’ component parties in GPS to reconsider their alliance with Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) due to alleged imbalance in the distribution of power within the coalition.

Dennis pointed out that Baru is currently the odd one out among Orang Ulu elected representatives, who are all part of GPS.

“The other five Orang Ulu assemblymen, namely Datuk Liwan Lagang (Belaga), Kennedy Chukpai Ugon (Murum), Dato Gerawat Gala (Mulu), Paulus Palu Gumbang (Batu Danau) and myself, are with GPS.

“Besides us five assemblymen, two Orang Ulu MPs are also in GPS – Lawas MP Dato Henry Sum Agong and Baram MP Anyi Ngau,” he said.

On another matter, Dennis said he welcomed the news relayed by Marudi assemblyman Datu Dr Penguang Manggil that Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has agreed in principle to build the 112km Miri-Marudi-Nanga Melinau Road which will open up more land for agriculture.

“Any road project for the rural areas that provides better connectivity is always welcome.

“This is because Sarawak is so vast and needs plenty of allocation to construct more roads,” he said.

Penguang was recently quoted by an online portal saying that the much-needed road would be completed by 2024 and provide the vital link for tourists to visit Mulu, a world heritage site.

Meanwhile, Dennis also welcomed Anyi’s appointment as the new chairman of the Malaysian Cocoa Board, saying he hoped it would provide the latter with the platform to assist the Orang Ulu community not only in the cultivation of cocoa, but also other crops that could improve their livelihood.