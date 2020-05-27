MACC Twitter account down due to technical glitch

KUALA LUMPUR: The official Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) Twitter account @SPRMalaysia is temporarily down due to technical glitch and not being deactivated as claimed.

In a statement today, MACC said that its Twitter account has been experiencing “technical issues” since yesterday and a report has been lodged to Twitter the same day.

“The issues are now being rectified. So, the claim made by certain quarters that the MACC has deactivated its official Twitter account is not true,” it said.

MACC also thanked everyone for the concerns and hoped that the public would not create any speculation particularly on matters involving the agency’s image and integrity. – Bernama