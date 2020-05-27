Masing: PAS suggestion to ban sale of alcoholic drinks leaves room for doubt

KUCHING: Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar James Masing is doubting the sincerity of Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) when it suggested to suspend the sale of alcohol to prevent drunk driving.

In a statement today, he noted that PAS’ suggestion looks honourable at a glance and that he appreciated their concern for the safety of the people.

“However, after reading further into PAS’ suggestion of revoking ‘all sales licences of alcohol beverages in conveniences stores’, I doubt the sincerity of their concern.

“It infringes on the rights of people of different beliefs and their right to trade on items which don’t encroach on their religious tenets and beliefs,” he said.

Masing is of the opinion that PAS must not impose their religious prohibitions on alcohol to those of other religions who have no prohibitions on alcohol.

“Nor should PAS disguises their motives by using other excuses. Malaysia is a multireligious nation and we must keep it that way,” he stressed.

He was responding to news reports of PAS calling on the government to immediately suspend all production, businesses, and sales of alcoholic beverages so as new measures can be taken to prevent drunk driving.

In making the call on Tuesday, its Information chief Kamaruzaman Mohamad said the party viewed seriously the fatal accident cases involving drunk drivers that had become so rampant lately.

Kamaruzaman also said that during the suspension period, the government should also set up a Special Cabinet Committee involving several ministries to take immediate action to resolve the cases.