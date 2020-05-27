Petronas sees success in five projects in Sarawak

KUCHING: Among Petroliam Nasional Bhd’s (Petronas) five projects which achieved first hydrocarbon, this comprised of three brownfields in Sarawak, while the group also made two exploration discoveries offshore Sarawak.

According to Petronas in a media release accompanying the financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, a total of five projects achieved first hydrocarbon, adding 11,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day of new production.

This comprised three brownfields in Sarawak, as well as two greenfields in Peninsular Malaysia.

“Petronas made two exploration discoveries in SK407 Kelapa Bali and SK408 Remayong fields, offshore Sarawak,” the group highlighted in the release.

Additionally, Petronas achieved 75 per cent operating expenditure (opex) reduction for mature field operations at the Tembungo field, offshore Sabah through remote monitoring, minimal manning and condition-based maintenance to name a few.

“This reduces operational cost and ensures our people remain safe while delivering sustainable value. At the same time, this is one of the many measures we have implemented in Upstream as part of efforts to reduce our operational expenditure.”

Meanwhile, in responding to the volatile market environment, Petronas is leveraging on digital tools to make data-backed decisions at pace.

The group has established adaptive measures to optimise its production profile to ensure best value for its molecules.

“We have also successfully delivered our 11,111th cargo in January 2020, from the Petronas LNG Complex (PLC) in Bintulu to our long-term buyer, JERA, at Futtsu in Japan.

“The delivery of this milestone cargo marks over 37 years of world-class asset performance since operations began at PLC in 1983, further cementing Petronas’ leading position as a highly reliable LNG supplier and solutions partner in meeting growing global demand.”

Petronas also continued to define the future of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry with its second floating LNG vessel, PFLNG Dua, with a production capacity of 1.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) and capable of monetising deep-water gas fields in depths of up to 1,500 metres.

PFLNG DUA, successfully sailed-away on February 18, 2020 from Geoje Island, South Korea to the Rotan gas field, located 140 kilometres (km) offshore Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, and completed its maiden voyage on March 3, 2020.

The vessel is planned for commercialisation by end of 2020.