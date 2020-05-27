Quiet Raya this year due to Covid-19 fear

SIBU: It was a rather ‘quiet’ Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration in villages here this year with the notable absence of traffic congestion and festive visits by well-wishers from all walks of life unlike in past celebrations.

Festive open house was strictly out of bounds this year due to the Covid-19 fear.

This is the first time the festival is celebrated in a ‘new normal’ environment.

Secretary of Saberkas Nangka unit, Mohamad Safree Mohamad Kassim, for one, admitted it was a ‘quiet’ affair as he celebrated the festival with his family.

“As open house is not permitted this year due to Covid-19, there were no visits from friends and well-wishers from all walks of life.

“In previous years children would be coming for visits and ‘duit Raya’. Youths on motorcycles entered villages and family members from near and far gathered early in the morning after prayers.

Nonetheless, Safree said there were still servings of ‘lemang’, ‘ketupat’, ‘rendang’, curry beef or chicken as well as other delicacies on the first day of Raya.

“Indeed, it is rather quiet. Festive mood is only felt amongst close family members.

“Festive celebration in the new normal atmosphere is meant to curb the spread of Covid-19,” he added.

Sibu Bumiputera Graduate Association (PGBS) chairman Abang Fairul Syarmil Abang, also observed that this year’s celebration was different from what he had experienced since childhood.

“Yes, of course it is different from what we have been celebrating since childhood.

“I miss the preparation for Hari Raya and open house as this is when we can keep in touch with friends and families.

“But during these difficult times, I think most of us understand the needs for this Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), as it is the only way we can stop the spread of this virus,” Abang Fairul said.

“It is difficult not to shake hands as it is the routine we have been doing all these years. But, this is the new normal that we need to do now,” said Muhd Khairul Ikhwan Abdul Aziz, a second-year civil engineering technology undergraduate at Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia, Johor.

He said he was very thankful to be able to celebrate Raya with his family and that the family was able to gather together in making preparations for the celebration.

“When Raya came, it was a completely different atmosphere because we could not go back to our village in Daro due to the CMCO.

“We are only celebrating amongst closed family members as open house is prohibited this year. I really miss the visits by friends from various backgrounds, since Raya is usually the time to catch up with those whom we have not seen for some time,” he said.

Khairul said it was best to stay at home and adhere strictly to the CMCO to be safe.

Nonetheless, he said his Raya mood would last for a month.