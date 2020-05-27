Stakan chief also leaves PKR

KUCHING: PKR Stakan chief Numpang Suntai is the latest branch leader to leave the party.

In a statement yesterday, he announced his resignation as a PKR member with immediate effect, therefore effectively quitting his previous positions as a member of the State Leadership Council, State Election Committee and as the communications chief of the party’s Kota Samarahan branch.

He also said that his deputy chief Wilson Jebly Saing and other leaders of PKR Stakan had joined him in quitting the party.

“I had so much faith in PKR applying the principles of truth and justice on which it was founded. Instead, I see that the party has deviated from those principles and is now focused on the personal interest and ambition of (PKR president) Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and certain other individuals.

“PKR’s overriding objective was to propel (someone) to the office of prime minister, such that they are blinded by their personal ambitions and willing to let the party split. As a result, the party fell from its position of being the most powerful party to one of a mere bystander,” he said.

He relayed that he previously held so much hope that the general election results on May 9, 2018 would become the turning point on the path to true democracy and justice for the nation

“But now I am bitterly disappointed and disgusted that all that hope is trampled by the personal ambitions of PKR’s president and certain individuals in the party.

“The split in PKR enabled the formation of a back-door government made up of the very same parties that led this nation to the despicable gutters of corruption, racism, religious fanaticism and mis-governance,” he said.

Numpang said at state level, party members had seen how the PKR president and certain individuals in the party showed disrespect to the Kuching Declaration 2012 which was signed by opposition leaders including Anwar himself.

“Sarawak’s autonomy via the Malaysia Agreement (MA63) within the party was never taken seriously, as party matters continued to be decided from Peninsular Malaysia.”

He also said one of the reasons he joined PKR was seeing how Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian and Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How offered their legal services to fight for NCR lands at Ulu Sebangan in Simunjan back in 2010.

“I did not know it at that time, but the two of them have been helping with hundreds of NCR land cases in the state before that.

“The people of Sarawak know and are thankful for their services. But now blinded by personal ambitions, PKR leaders see the need to remove them,” he said.

Numpang also expressed his gratitude to leaders and grassroots supports of PKR Stakan.

“I am deeply touched by their unwavering support to me and the party. I believe that we all share the same commitment to the principles of truth and justice that we all fought for.

“With such supporters, I still have hope that this state can be steered back to the path of true democracy, social justice and good governance,” he said.