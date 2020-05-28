12 in Padawan fined RM1,000 for violating CMCO

KUCHING: The Padawan police have slapped 12 individuals with a RM1,000 compound for flouting the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) between May 26 to 27.

Padawan district police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan in a statement said the offenders, made up of 11 men and one woman were caught red handed at Kota Sentosa, Mile 17, Mile 18 and MJC Batu Kawa.

“None of the offenders managed to give valid reasons as to why they were violating the CMCO and also failed to produce an inter-district travel permit,” he added.

Five of the male suspects, he added, received their compounds on May 26 while the other six men and woman received theirs on May 27. All of them are locals.

The compounds were issued under Regulation 5(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act (Measures within the Infected Local Areas)(No.6) Regulations 2020.

On another note, Aidil warned that the police will not compromise with any individuals who are caught flouting the CMCO.

“I hope that the public will be more responsible and play their part to break the chain of infection of Covid-19,” he added.