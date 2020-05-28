Bandar Kuching MP lodges police report over death threats, racist remarks on FB

KUCHING: Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii has lodged a police report on racist remarks and death threats he received on his social media page after he commented on PAS’ call to suspend the sale of alcohol to counter drunk driving.

The Democratic Action Party (DAP) lawmaker said he was saddened by the remarks after he posted the statement titled, “PAS’ suggestion to suspend sale of alcohol until drunk driving is resolved”, on his Facebook page.

He said he had lodged the police report for his personal safety and that of his family, and he hoped the authorities would take the issue seriously.

“I am saddened by the racist, divisive and even death threats written by a coordinated group of netizens on my public social media page.

“It is my belief that the issue of drunk driving is an important issue that we need to seriously address. This issue is also not a racial issue as both the perpetrators and even the victim can be of any race,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Yii, however, pointed out that the issue was complex and required real long-term solutions through a combination of proper education, incentives, social messaging, engagement and of course heavier punishments.

Such solutions should take a different holistic approach without infringing or taking away the rights of others especially in a plural and multicultural country like Malaysia, he said.

“I stand in defense of our country’s multi-culturalism and the secular nature especially here in Sarawak as enshrined under our Federal Constitution and protected under the Malaysia Agreement 1963.”

He said he welcomed differences in opinion and even differences in political affiliation, but strongly condemned such racist, vulgar and divisive sentiments including death threats towards his own personal safety and even the safety of his family.

“Malaysia is a multicultural and pluralistic country and we should not allow hate and such extremism to take root and undermine the unity and harmony in our country.

In the statement posted on Facebook, he said PAS’ call to suspend the sale of alcohol until the issue of drunk driving was resolved was not only absurd, but also defied common logic.

He felt that based on the same logic, one might as well ban cars for example since they were the main cause of road accidents too.