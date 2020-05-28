Change of gov’t causes delay in Sabah Pan Borneo project – Abdul Rahim

KOTA KINABALU: The change of government in 2018 had caused the delay in the Sabah portion of the Pan Borneo Highway project, said Deputy Finance Minister I Datuk Abdul Rahim Bakri.

In fact, he said the change also saw that the Sabah Public Work Department (JKR) took over total control of the project from the project delivery partner.

“The first phase involving 11 packages of 706 kilometres from Sindumin – Kota Kinabalu – Batu 32 Sandakan – Tawau, as well as the coastal line from Tuaran to Kudat, should have been 32 per cent completed by now.

“But because of the issue (change of government), the project was delayed and only achieved 21.2 per cent completion,” he said in a statement here today.

The Kudat MP said the Sabah portion of the Pan Borneo Highway project involved the construction of 1,236km of highways and is expected to drive the local economy.

Hence, he said it was hoped that the new Perikatan Nasional government through its Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof could assist in expediting the completion of the project.

“He has vast experience in handling the project when he was the Works Minister under the previous Barisan National government. The people of Sabah have high hope that he will take immediate action to put the project back on track and expedite its completion,” he added. – Bernama