Covid-19: 10 new cases recorded in Malaysia today, zero deaths

KUCHING: Malaysia recorded only 10 new cases of Covid-19 today, of which five involved foreigners.

Health director general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah who disclosed this, also said all these cases were local transmissions.

In his daily update on the national Covid-19 situation in Putrajaya today, he said the accumulative number of cases was now 7,629 cases, whereby 1,345 are active cases with potential for being infectious.

Eight patients are still being treated in Intensive Care Units (ICUs), with four of them requiring respiratory support.

“The National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) reported there were no new deaths today. Therefore, the country’s death toll due to Covid-19 stands at 115 or 1.51 per cent of overall cases,” he said.

On another note, he said 86 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Malaysia today.

This brings the total number of recoveries to 6,169 or 80.9 per cent of all cases detected.

Dr Noor Hisham also disclosed the number of positive cases among the local communities was now showing a downward trend since the introduction of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

He revealed that from May 4 to 27, there were 1,189 cases recorded of which 22.7 per cent or 270 involved Malaysians while 77.3 per cent or 919 cases involved foreigners.

He attributed this to the cooperation given by Malaysians in complying with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) outlined by the Ministry of Health and National Security Council when allowing many business sectors to reopen under CMCO.